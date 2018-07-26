Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 186.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

