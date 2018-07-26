Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services traded up $0.67, reaching $17.28, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 32,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.08 million. research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $218,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $788,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $839,000. Meghalaya Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $2,407,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $3,280,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

