Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 345,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 153,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

