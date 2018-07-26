Leggett & Platt (LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt updated its FY18 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

