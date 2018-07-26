Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.50 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 14,590,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,888,000 after buying an additional 485,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.01. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.72 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

