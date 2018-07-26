Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.33 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $13,124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $6,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,996,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,553,000 after acquiring an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $3,495,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,693,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after acquiring an additional 107,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

