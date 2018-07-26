Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,997 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 950,991 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Yelp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,670 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $493,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,085. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Yelp opened at $38.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 546.86, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.