Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 8,914 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

