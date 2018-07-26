Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Get Legacy Reserves LP Unit alerts:

Legacy Reserves LP Unit opened at $5.12 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 91,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $519,747.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 669,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,711. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGCY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $4,477,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Reserves LP Unit

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.