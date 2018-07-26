Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $254.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

