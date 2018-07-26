Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Law Debenture traded up GBX 602.14 ($7.97), hitting GBX 608 ($8.05), on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 52,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,587. Law Debenture has a 12 month low of GBX 548 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 652 ($8.63).
About Law Debenture
