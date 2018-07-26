Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture traded up GBX 602.14 ($7.97), hitting GBX 608 ($8.05), on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 52,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,587. Law Debenture has a 12 month low of GBX 548 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 652 ($8.63).

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

