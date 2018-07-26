Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research’s robust demand for equipment and memory segment, strength in logic & foundry along with increased adoption rates of 3D NAND technology bodes well for its top-line growth. Further, the company’s popular etch and deposition technologies are suitable for the ongoing vertical scaling, multi-patterning, advanced packaging and advanced transistor architectures. This will help it rebound going forward. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the company's top-line results continue to be impacted by weak PC demand. Also, oversupply and overcapacity of memory chips could impact Lam Research’s growth and sales figures as yields and output seem to be improving. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $148.26 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

