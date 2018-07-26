Lam Research (LRCX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of Lam Research traded up $4.46, reaching $177.26, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $148.26 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

