Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $26.67 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,871,000 after buying an additional 2,714,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,096,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,321,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,157,000 after buying an additional 347,642 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,231,000 after buying an additional 220,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,944,000 after buying an additional 281,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

