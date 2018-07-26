Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $11.30-11.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America traded down $3.65, reaching $176.01, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,593. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,636,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.