KT Corp (KT) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in KT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT opened at $13.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.50. KT Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura downgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. KT presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.