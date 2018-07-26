Krones (KRN) PT Set at €115.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.87 ($133.96).

Shares of Krones traded down €5.20 ($6.12), hitting €107.10 ($126.00), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 54,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €98.70 ($116.12) and a 1-year high of €121.25 ($142.65).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

