Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.61 ($44.25).

Get Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) alerts:

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) opened at €32.72 ($38.49) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.