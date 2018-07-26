KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (KNCAY) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Financial Comparison

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS: KNCAY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bayerische Motoren Werke does not pay a dividend. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 3.14% 6.04% 2.93% Bayerische Motoren Werke 9.02% 17.33% 4.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONICA MINOLTA/ADR $9.31 billion 0.48 $290.23 million $1.17 15.30 Bayerische Motoren Werke $111.54 billion 0.51 $9.74 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than KONICA MINOLTA/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats KONICA MINOLTA/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate products, prepress production systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, pulse oximeters, jaundice meters, and diagnosis medicines, as well as offers medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides optical systems for industrial use, including lens units, pickup lenses for optical disks, colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, spectrometers, and photovoltaic reference cells; and performance materials comprising TAC films for LCD polarizers, VA-TAC films for increasing viewing angle, high-precision photo plates, barrier films, functional films for windows, functional films for windows, and organic light emitting diode lighting products. Further, it offers optical planetariums, digital full-dome systems, and full-dome shows; and manages and operates planetarium facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

