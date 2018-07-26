Konami (KNMCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Konami from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS KNMCY opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Konami has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Konami had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Konami will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

