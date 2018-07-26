Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stake Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,589,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,288 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kohl’s by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,251,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,580,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kohl’s opened at $73.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

