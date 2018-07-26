Knowles (KN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KN. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Knowles traded up $0.42, reaching $18.19, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 131,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,960. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $88,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $52,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at $581,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $149,475. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,993,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 398,473 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $4,582,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 174,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

