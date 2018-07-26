Knowles (KN) Downgraded by Dougherty & Co to Neutral

Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles traded up $0.53, reaching $18.30, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 101,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,960. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Knowles has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,948.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $52,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $149,475. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knowles by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Knowles by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.