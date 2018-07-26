Knowles (KN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $88,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 336,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,948.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $149,475. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.