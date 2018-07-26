KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

KNOT Offshore Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners opened at $22.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $727.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNOP. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

