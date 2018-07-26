KMG Chemicals (KMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KMG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get KMG Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:KMG opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. KMG Chemicals has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that KMG Chemicals will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 7.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KMG Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMG Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.