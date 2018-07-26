Kimco Realty (KIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY18 guidance to $1.43-1.46 EPS.

KIM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 180,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,310. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

