Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kimball International Inc Class B from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.54. Kimball International Inc Class B has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International Inc Class B

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

