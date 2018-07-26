Kilroy Realty (KRC) Issues Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty updated its FY18 guidance to $3.47-3.57 EPS.

Kilroy Realty traded down $0.85, hitting $72.59, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 22,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,860. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,908,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $417,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,207 shares of company stock worth $4,495,914. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300,508 shares during the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

