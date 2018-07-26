KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KEYW were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KEYW in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KEYW by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KEYW by 34.8% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 759,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 196,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KEYW by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered KEYW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised KEYW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KEYW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of KEYW opened at $8.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.01 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYW Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

