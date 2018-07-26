Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Keysight Technologies opened at $59.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,281,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,998,000 after acquiring an additional 759,483 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,137,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,012,000 after acquiring an additional 128,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

