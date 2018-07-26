Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper traded up $0.21, hitting $24.54, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,746. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.

