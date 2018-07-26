Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and The Coca-Cola (KO) Critical Analysis

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and The Coca-Cola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 0.66 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.38 The Coca-Cola $35.41 billion 5.60 $1.25 billion $1.91 24.32

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.62% 35.49% 8.07% The Coca-Cola 4.23% 39.54% 9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and The Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Coca-Cola 0 9 10 0 2.53

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. The Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $49.28, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than The Coca-Cola.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup. The Packaged Beverages segment offers manufacturing and distribution of packaged beverages and other products through both direct store delivery system and warehouse direct delivery system. The Latin America Beverages segment includes manufacturing and distribution of concentrates, syrup and finished beverages. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glacéau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, Glacéau Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

