Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.36 (Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.20 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Keurig Dr Pepper an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,841. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.

