Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EI)

Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EPA:EI) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

EI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. HSBC set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.36 ($143.95).

Get Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq alerts:

Shares of EI traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €112.20 ($132.00). The stock had a trading volume of 614,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,392. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq has a 1-year low of €100.60 ($118.35) and a 1-year high of €122.15 ($143.71).

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.