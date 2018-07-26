Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 90 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 90 price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 81 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 86.62.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé traded up CHF 0.06, reaching CHF 76.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 15,650,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.