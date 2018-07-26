Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €120.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.16 ($108.42).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro traded down €0.72 ($0.85), hitting €80.14 ($94.28), during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 836,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.