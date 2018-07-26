Kemper (KMPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Kemper traded up $1.65, reaching $75.80, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 7,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.09. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.45 million. Kemper had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $583,223.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 354.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

