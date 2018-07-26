Kellogg (K) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.26

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 113556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $10,739,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,992 shares of company stock worth $49,114,290. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Kellogg by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

