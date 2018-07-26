KEFI Minerals (KEFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Shares of KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 1608483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

Separately, RFC Ambrian boosted their target price on shares of KEFI Minerals from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

KEFI Minerals Company Profile

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

