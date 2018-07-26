KBR (KBR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. KBR has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,084,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 343,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,264,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,275 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 263,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,660,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

