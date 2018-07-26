Karbo (KRB) One Day Volume Hits $21,807.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $21,807.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.01733930 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019530 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013500 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005126 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 6,248,979 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kuna, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.