KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Holdings Lessened by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,721 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services accounts for 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $533,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $525,027.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,018 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,886. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services traded down $0.34, reaching $58.39, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 21,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

