KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) is ARP Americas LP’s 9th Largest Position

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. KapStone Paper and Packaging comprises about 1.5% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KapStone Paper and Packaging alerts:

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging opened at $34.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.25.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $912.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

KS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS).

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.