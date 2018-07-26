Juniper Networks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $419,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $168,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $769,483. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

