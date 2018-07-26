JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Multi-Color were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LABL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Multi-Color in the first quarter worth about $17,830,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 27.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 210,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Multi-Color in the first quarter worth about $9,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 78.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LABL. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $2,269,654.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LABL opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Multi-Color Co. has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $449.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Multi-Color Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

