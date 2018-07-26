JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (WLWHY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WLWHY opened at $3.91 on Monday. WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

About WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Clothing and General Merchandise, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

