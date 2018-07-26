JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $365,000 Holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.63.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

