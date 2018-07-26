JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $80,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216 shares of company stock worth $96,539. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp opened at $88.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $604.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.