JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 4,400 ($58.24) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.27) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($70.81) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.83) price target on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,249.41 ($69.48).

Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock opened at GBX 4,184.50 ($55.39) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 12 month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.70).

In related news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($53.25), for a total transaction of £40,230 ($53,249.50). Also, insider Alan Davy bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($52.03) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($2,029.24). In the last three months, insiders bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $191,660.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

